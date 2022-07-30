Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.58.

K stock opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.27.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,798.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

