Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLAGet Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Orla Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

Orla Mining stock opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$6.59. The stock has a market cap of C$973.47 million and a PE ratio of 386.00.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$49.92 million during the quarter.

About Orla Mining

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

