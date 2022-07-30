Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$6.59. The stock has a market cap of C$973.47 million and a PE ratio of 386.00.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$49.92 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

