Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for IMAX Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.75 million, a P/E ratio of -46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 282,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 136,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

