TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:TRP opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TC Energy by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

