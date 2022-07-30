Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut by Analyst

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $63,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 621,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14,938.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after acquiring an additional 500,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460,768 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.