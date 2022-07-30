Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 86.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 55,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

