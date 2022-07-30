Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$474.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.58. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.27.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

