Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoCanada Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $49.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.50.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$25.92 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$22.41 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63. The company has a market cap of C$688.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.19.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

