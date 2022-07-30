Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Tender” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nomad Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

NSR has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities restated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$14.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.44.

Nomad Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$9.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.27. Nomad Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.38 million and a P/E ratio of 910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter.

Nomad Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 1,587.89%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

