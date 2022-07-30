Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Seagen Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Seagen in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Seagen Trading Up 1.4 %

SGEN opened at $179.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average of $144.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Seagen by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,033,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

