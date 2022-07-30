Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of IPAR opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 26.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

