KeyCorp Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of GOOG opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average is $139.22. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

