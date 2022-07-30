Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Reduced by Wedbush

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Intel Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 705,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,322,000 after acquiring an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

