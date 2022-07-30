Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Issued By William Blair

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCO opened at $310.25 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.