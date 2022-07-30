Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kinetik Holdings Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinetik in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KNTK. Bank of America began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.92. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

