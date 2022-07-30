Redfin Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.98. Redfin has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $354,975. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

