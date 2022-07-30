NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $24.61. NETGEAR shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 374 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Transactions at NETGEAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $100,430.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $919,218.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $284,926. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $741.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.76.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.