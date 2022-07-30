Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.34, but opened at $34.35. Flowserve shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 7,166 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Flowserve Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.
Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.
