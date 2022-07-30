Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.34, but opened at $34.35. Flowserve shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 7,166 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.