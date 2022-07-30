Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 62879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,389,000 after buying an additional 160,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,266,000 after acquiring an additional 550,200 shares during the period. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $137,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

