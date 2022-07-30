LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $16.23. LendingClub shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 60,795 shares traded.

The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock worth $516,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

