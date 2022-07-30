Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $62.97 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 63841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.93.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOOT. Cowen cut their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.