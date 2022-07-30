Centerspace (CSR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centerspace to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -138.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $74.99 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -470.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter worth $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 35.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 52.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Centerspace by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

