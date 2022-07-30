Titan International (TWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.33 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan International Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.39. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also

