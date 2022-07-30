Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
