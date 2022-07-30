Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $284.32 and last traded at $274.22, with a volume of 935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.95.

The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.