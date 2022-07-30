JELD-WEN (JELD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.19. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.