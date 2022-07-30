TD Securities Trims Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Target Price to C$2.00

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE NIF.UN opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Noranda Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$1.98.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

