TD Securities Trims Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Target Price to C$2.00

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Noranda Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
TSE NIF.UN opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Noranda Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$1.98.
Noranda Income Fund Company Profile
