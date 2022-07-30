Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY22 guidance at $5.15-5.45 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $71.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

Otter Tail Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.