Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.64.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$56.00 and a 12-month high of C$80.85. The company has a market cap of C$29.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.