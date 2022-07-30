Simon Property Group (SPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $11.60-$11.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $11.60-11.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $108.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average is $122.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 850.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

