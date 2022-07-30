Regal Rexnord (RRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRX opened at $134.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $290,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

