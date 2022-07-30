Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE SOI opened at $11.09 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a PE ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 381.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $746,300.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.23% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

