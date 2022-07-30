Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $244.00 to $290.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $285.00 and last traded at $272.27, with a volume of 77766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.77.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.61.
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
