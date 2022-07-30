Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,382,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,904,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 510.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

About Radian Group



Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

