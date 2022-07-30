Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.