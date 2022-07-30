Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 52.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $28.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

