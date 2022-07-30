Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 226.6% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,832,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Water Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of WTII opened at $0.00 on Friday. Water Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Water Technologies International Company Profile

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

