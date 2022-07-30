Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.32. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $1.4046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.00.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

