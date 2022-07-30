Eight Capital Trims Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Target Price to C$1.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Eight Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XBC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.33.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$4.04. The firm has a market cap of C$116.04 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

