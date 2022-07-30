Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,400 shares, a growth of 306.7% from the June 30th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

Zion Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

