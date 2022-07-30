Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SES. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

SES opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.73 and a 1-year high of C$7.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4992187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,224 shares in the company, valued at C$2,526,943.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,224 shares in the company, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 78,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$545,751.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,880.72. Insiders sold 136,832 shares of company stock worth $933,345 over the last quarter.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.