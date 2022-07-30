Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. CSFB cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teck Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.15.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 7.2 %

TECK.B stock opened at C$37.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.84 and a 1-year high of C$57.50. The stock has a market cap of C$20.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.