Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Short Interest Update

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 485.9% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Yduqs Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Yduqs Participações Stock Performance

Shares of YDUQY opened at $3.13 on Friday. Yduqs Participações has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile

Yduqs Participações SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers face to face and distance learning undergraduate, graduate, and post graduate courses; and masters and doctorate courses. It also provides digital education services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 763 thousand students; and operated one university, twenty-one university centers, and fifty colleges accredited and distributed in twenty-five states in Brazil and the Federal District.

