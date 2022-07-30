Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Up 153.9% in July

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the June 30th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

WHITF opened at $4.44 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Whitehaven Coal to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

