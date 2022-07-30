Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yokogawa Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:YOKEY opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Yokogawa Electric has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yokogawa Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.