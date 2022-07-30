Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Declines By 75.0%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Demant A/S Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

