mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of XDSL stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. mPhase Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

mPhase Technologies, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel.

