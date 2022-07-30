TD Securities Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRZ. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

TRZ stock opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.38.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.95) by C($1.00). The business had revenue of C$358.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -3.4890626 earnings per share for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

