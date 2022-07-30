Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Maintains Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bandwidth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.25.

Bandwidth stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $420.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo purchased 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 278,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

