Analyzing Infinite Group (IMCI) and Its Peers

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) is one of 415 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Infinite Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Infinite Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinite Group Competitors 1616 11088 23954 524 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 42.16%. Given Infinite Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infinite Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Infinite Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million -$1.57 million -2.15 Infinite Group Competitors $1.72 billion $247.18 million -41,307.91

Infinite Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group. Infinite Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -32.33% N/A -151.50% Infinite Group Competitors -92.26% -63.95% -8.49%

Risk & Volatility

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinite Group’s rivals have a beta of -9.93, indicating that their average share price is 1,093% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

